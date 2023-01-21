Two chiefs, three others arrested over AIP in Dowa

Group Village Head (GVH) Mtepatepa and VH Mtepatepa, who are under Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa, were on Friday arrested following a joint operation the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Mponela Police Station conducted in Affordable Input Programme (AIP) selling points.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala disclosed that together with Gladys MacDonald, Edita Sadya and Osward Kalimbakatha, GVH Mtepatepa (real name Julius Chibwe) and Chinsewu Mandalasi (VH Mtepatepa) were arrested for trying to buy inputs using others people’s IDs.

They were charged with abuse of office and being found in possession of national identity cards belonging to others.

“It was also learnt that the two chiefs had taken other people’s IDs and redeemed the inputs,” said Ndala in a press release made available to Nyasa Times on Friday.

She said the five were taken to Mponela Police Station where they were granted police bail as the Bureau has to conduct investigations.

“They will be taken to court after the Bureau has concluded investigations,” stated the Bureau’s spokesperson.

