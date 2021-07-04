Soldiers urged to be apolitical

Soldiers in the country have been asked to be completely apolitical when discharging their duties under the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

MDF Commander, General Vincent Nundwe, made the appeal on Friday during the pass out parade of 1,390 soldiers at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima.

1,399 recruits started the six months basic training in March but 9 could not complete the training as they withdrew along the way for their own reasons.

General Vincent Nundwe

Speaking at the pass out parade, General Nundwe emphasized the need for being politically neutral when one is a soldier.

“Soldiers are supposed to protect Malawians from all walks of life. As a soldier, one is supposed to be politically neutral when discharging duties,” remarked Nundwe.

Fresh from training: Blessings Kameza

Deputy Minister of Defence, Jean Sendeza, called for discipline among the soldiers.

Peter Kasonga

“Our soldiers are known for high level of discipline in Africa and the whole world. This has to continue,” she said.

The Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) was established in 1978 when it was called Kamuzu Military College (KMC) before it was renamed MAFCO in 1994.

Among the newly trained soldiers, close to twenty are football players like goalkeeper Blessings Kameza, striker Peter Kasonga and Maneno Nyoni, just to mention a few.

