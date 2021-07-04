We are capable, Police

July 4, 2021 Gracian Jeke-Mana Be the first to comment

Police Mobile Service and Immigration officers in Mzuzu held a 25-km parade from Ekwendeni to Mzuzu Central Business District on Friday, to demonstrate their capacity and capabilities in provision of security to the public and property.

Northen Region police commissioner George Luhanga (c) and Northern Region immigration officer Yellie Mkandawire (left) following the proceedings, pic by Grecian Jeke Mana

During the parade, the men in uniform displayed different skills, including tag of war. The climax of the event was the launch of a water canon armoured vehicle which controls demonstrators through pressure water instead of teargas.

The parade as it arrives in Mzuzu City, pic by Gracian Jeke – Mana

 

The teargas injures innocent civilians in most cases. The water canon can also be for firefighting and has the capability to extinguish its own fire in case it is set ablaze.

The public is safe, pic by Grecian Jeke – Mana

Malawi News Agency Photojournalist, Gracian Jeke witnessed the parade.

Water canon splashing displaying its capability, pic by Gracian Jeke – Mana (1)

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Soldiers urged to be apolitical

Soldiers in the country have been asked to be completely apolitical when discharging their duties under the Malawi Defence Force...

Close