Solidarity Alliance Launched: Madhlopa Calls for Federalism, Mzimba to Become Kingdom Under M’mbelwa

The newly registered Solidarity Alliance Party was officially launched in Mzimba over the weekend, with its President, Dr. Victor making a bold call: Malawi must adopt federalism.

In a fiery speech, Madhlopa argued that Malawi’s current unitary system fuels inequality, with development consistently skewed toward the home region of the sitting president. “We cannot keep pretending this is working,” he said. “Development in Malawi follows power—not need. It’s time for a system that gives every region the power to shape its future.”

Madhlopa outlined a federal structure where each state would be responsible for generating its own wealth and using it to meet its development priorities. “This is the only way marginalized regions, like the North, can truly develop,” he said. “With our numerical disadvantage, it’s difficult for the North to produce a president. But with federalism, each region won’t have to beg for development.”

He also announced a radical plan for Mzimba: once federalism is adopted, the vast district—comparable in size to Eswatini—would become a kingdom under Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa and be split into four administrative districts. “Mzimba is too big. One hospital for such a massive area is not just unfair—it’s inhumane,” he said. “By creating smaller districts, people will access hospitals, schools, and services more quickly and more easily.”

The launch in Mzimba marks the first of a national rollout. Upcoming events are planned for Zomba, Lilongwe, Blantyre, and Mzuzu, with dates to be announced soon.

Solidarity Alliance has hit the ground running—and it’s already shaking the political table.

