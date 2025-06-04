MBS Partners with Local Companies to Champion Global Standards and Boost Competitiveness

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has launched a collaborative initiative aimed at helping local companies embrace international management systems and standards, in a bid to enhance global competitiveness and reposition Malawi’s economy.

Speaking in Blantyre on Tuesday during the presentation of management systems and standards certification awards to four local companies, MBS Director of Standards Development, Fred Sikwese, confirmed the bureau’s commitment to empowering domestic industries.

Sikwese emphasized that adopting internationally recognized standards will not only improve product quality and operational efficiency, but also expand Malawi’s export base and foreign exchange earnings.

“Management systems and standards are crucial for local companies. They open doors to global recognition, wider customer bases, and increased sales,” said Sikwese.

He further noted that international evidence shows companies that implement such systems experience improved efficiency, consistent product quality, greater innovation, reduced waste, and lower costs.

“Locally, certified companies symbolize integrity and competence. We expect increased demand from stakeholders across the industry as these role models lead by example,” he added.

Sikwese also revealed that, before the bureau introduced its voluntary certification scheme, many local companies struggled to access international markets due to a lack of formal training and certification—often caused by the high cost of training abroad and limited local capacity.

During the event, Project Peanut Butter, Lujeri Tea Estates, and Signal Global Logistics received certifications for Food Safety Management Systems (ISO 22000:2018). Anchor Industries Limited was awarded a certificate for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015).

Representing the certified companies, Lackstonia Dovu, Factory Manager for Bloomfield (a unit of Lujeri Tea Estate), praised the MBS for its role in transforming the company’s business prospects.

“In the past, we were denied access to key international markets because we couldn’t provide evidence of compliance with global standards. That’s no longer the case,” said Dovu.

He added that the certification has strengthened the company’s reputation both locally and internationally.

“Out of Malawi’s annual 11 million tons of tea production, Lujeri Bloomfield contributes 6 million tons. With this certification, we expect more customers—especially those who were previously hesitant—to now trust and buy our tea,” he said.

Established in 1972, the Malawi Bureau of Standards continues to play a pivotal role in promoting quality assurance and safety in local products. It frequently works in collaboration with national security and regulatory sectors to uphold product standards across industries.

