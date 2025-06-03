Sugar Shortage to Ease as Illovo Resumes Full-Scale Production and Mumba’s Export Ban Still in Force

Malawians can finally expect some relief from the biting sugar shortage that has gripped the country, with Illovo Sugar Malawi announcing the resumption of full-scale production at its Nchalo plant.

The company’s interim Managing Director, Kondwani Msimuko, made the announcement today during a high-level visit by Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba, who toured the factory to assess the root causes of the current scarcity.

Msimuko explained that the recent disruption in sugar supply was largely due to persistent rainfall, which had significantly delayed the start of the production season. “We are now back at full production capacity, and the public should begin to see improvements in sugar availability by the end of this week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Mumba reaffirmed that the government’s temporary ban on sugar exports remains firmly in place. He emphasized that the ban is a protective measure to stabilize local supply and ensure Malawians are prioritized before sugar is allowed to leave the country.

“We cannot allow a situation where our citizens are lining up for hours or going home empty-handed while our sugar is exported,” Mumba said.

With Illovo’s production ramping up and the export ban still in effect, authorities are hopeful that sugar will soon return to retail shelves across the country — and at stable prices.

