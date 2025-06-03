South Africa Violates International Law by Dumping 520 Deported Malawians at Mwanza Border Without Support

In a shocking breach of international law and basic human dignity, South African authorities have deported 520 Malawians and unceremoniously dumped them at Malawi’s Mwanza border without transport, assistance, or coordination with local officials.

According to Mwanza Immigration spokesperson Jenings Kalilombe, the group — which includes 514 men and just six women — was deported for various immigration infractions, such as overstaying visas, residing without valid travel documents, and working without proper permits.

But what has drawn fierce condemnation is the manner in which the deportation was carried out. The deportees were left stranded at the border, with no support systems in place and no way to return to their home districts. “Some of the deportees’ rights were clearly violated,” Kalilombe said. “They were abandoned with no transportation, no food, and no coordination. This is unacceptable.”

International migration protocols and human rights conventions mandate that deportations must be carried out with respect, coordination, and basic humanitarian support. South Africa’s reckless approach, critics argue, has not only violated these principles but endangered lives and further strained Malawi’s already overburdened border systems.

Malawian authorities are now demanding better coordination and respect for the dignity of their citizens, warning that such unilateral actions risk diplomatic tensions and tarnish South Africa’s image as a country that once prided itself on solidarity and regional cooperation.

“These are human beings — not cargo,” one immigration official said. “You cannot just dump them like trash at our doorstep and walk away.”

As the government scrambles to support the stranded deportees, the pressure is now mounting on Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage Pretoria and demand answers — and action.

