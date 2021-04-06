South Africans come to Mzava’s defence after an attack of his choice of car as mother’s gift

A South African individual, trending as Zimguard, reacted in an irrational and psychopathic manner when he read a story of Malawian international Limbikani Mzava’s gift of a car to his mother.

This follows a story published by Kick-Off that said the AmaZulu and Malawi defender “brought his mother to tears during the FIFA International break when he surprised her with an incredible gift”.

The report continues to say: “Mzava, 27, left his homeland a decade ago when Bloemfontein Celtic lured him from ESCOM United and he’s since developed into one of the most consistent defenders in the DStv Premiership.

“Stints with Mpumalanga Black Aces, Golden Arrows, Highlands Park and now Usuthu has seen him rack up over 200 top-flight appearances in South African football.

“His time in Mzansi has coincided with his emergence as one of the Flames’ most important players with 33 senior international appearances — his experience played a pivotal role in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

“Mzava immediately returned to his hometown after pipping Uganda to AFCON qualification last week buoyed by their historic achievement and rewarded his mother something special from the incredible career he’s forged since leaving his humble beginnings.

“His mother, clearly in disbelief by her son’s incredible gesture, burst into tears before he offered her a warm embrace in the video that has gone viral on social media.

“It was the first time in three years Mzava had been home and the captain made sure he used the opportunity his national team commitments allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic that’s created strict travelling restrictions.”

Then Kick Off said “did you know that Mzava made his senior international debut at the age of 17” and asked: “Do you think Mzava is one of the best defenders in South African football right now?”

In the comment section of the story, the frenzied Zimguard individual went on a scathing attack, saying: “Mzava is staying in South Africa in a lofty townhouse, making orders from Takealot and Mr Delivery.

“He hasn’t seen his mother in 2 years and he gifts her a rubbish car in a rubbish house and a rubbish area? Buy her a damn house, man!” the South Africa cracked.

He was joined by Andile Novemba who said: “I agree with you 100%. I wouldn’t even take a video [of it]. Bra, buy her a beautiful house and Polo up.”

But others thought this was an honourable gesture with one saying: “This video of Flames captain Limbikani Mzava gifting his mother a car is the cutest thing I’ve seen today. Such a beautiful moment.”

Trending as Ultimate the Philosopher, a question was posed: “How do you know, his mother is living in poverty”, while another sympathiser “there are cows here whom their parents have never smelled a cent from or who last gave them money donkey years ago but they entertain slay queens every weekend”.

Sandawana99 said: “A mother will never be disappointed in his son, good thing boy. Squeeze your mother out of public transport, there is too much Covid out there. It is always good to do what you see is needed and is right, not what the rest of us think is right.”

Mdibani and Brownalekhosi both described the gift as something special for a mom but urged him to renovate his mother’s home.

Zwai was of the opinion that the “timing is always right that transport will also come in handy even in cases of emergency”.

But Zimguard would have none of it by insisting Mzava should have bought a proper house, saying what will the old lady need a car for — “how has she survived all along?”

Hloni Coolest Ramaroka chided Zimguard, saying: “If you feel like buying your mother a house, do so. A car is what Mzava wanted to buy — so relax mate!”

Someone else trending as Dr. Sisterp attacked Zimguard’s personal raving comments, saying: “How about you build your mother a proper house? I hate people like you.

“Let people do what they think is right for themselves. What if it has always been his mother’s dream to own a car? Remember, old people don’t like changing houses like young ones.”

Edgar Cezula was impressed of Mzava, saying: “Bhuti, God will bless you for what you did for your mother — buying your mother a car was your priority. You will then proceed with other projects. Forget about what people are saying.

John Jambaya believes that Mzava “is a considerate young man [because] most soccer players are feeding slay queens and play rich when their parents and next of kin are gnashing teeth in grinding poverty”.

“God bless you my brother. And for those who are criticizing or bad tweeting this young man, do a self audit of what you are doing for your parents and consider your wasteful behavior before you throw stones to this young man.”

