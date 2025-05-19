Soya Pieces Scarcity Hits Malawi, Chain Stores Start Rationing

Will Malawians ever rest? Probably they will rest in the grave or heaven.

Just as motorists are raring for an end to fuel scarcity, and as she scarcity of sugar is becoming a normal life for ordinary and poor Malawians, revelations emerging indicate that the country is running out of soya pieces.

Yes! The cheap soya pieces and the only ‘meat’ that is affordable to most Malawians is now getting scarce on the market, forcing the country’s major chain stores, including Chipiku Stores, to ration the commodity.

Our spot checks at Chipiku Stores (Kawale, Area 25A and City Centre) showed that the commodity is indeed in ‘critical’ short supply, with customers restricted to buy not more than five packets.

Eliza Njoka, a resident of Chilinde in Lilongwe, feared that this will negatively impact the health of many Malawians, especially low incoming earning households who cannot afford any other nutritious soup (relish) other than soya pieces.

“We don’t know what has caused this scarcity. Is it a problem of production? Or is it a problem of lack of soya beans on the market?” asked Njoka.

A senior official at one of the chain stores said the rationing is aimed at preventing greedy vendors from buying all for resale at higher prices.

We are yet to talk to the producers to understand what has caused the scarcity of the ‘precious soya meat’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!