YESE Project Disburses over K50 Million for Needy Students, in Msundwe

Youth Empowerment through Supportive Education (YESE) project has awarded scholarships to over 23 students from various universities and colleges to pursue their tertiary education.

The project is implemented by Sunhawk Energy International (SEI), We Are One, Center for Concerned Youth in Development (CECOYD), and Child Legacy International.

This brings the total number of beneficiaries to 40, including 17 students from previous cohorts, with two more expected to be recruited soon according to Loveness Kaomba, the Project Coordinator.

She further said that beyond tertiary education, the YESE project is also making a tangible difference in secondary schools by covering school fees and providing essential learning materials to over 50 learners.

Speaking on the impact of the project, SEI Director of Operations William Banda assured the beneficiaries of continued support throughout their academic journey.

“I want to assure them that we will continue supporting them until they finish their studies. We are providing them with everything they need to eradicate poverty in the Traditional Authority Kalolo area,” said Banda.

He further said that the project includes mentorship and skills development programs for the students.

One of the students, Blessings Kapatuka, a Nursing and Midwifery student at Daeyang Luke University thanked SEI for the scholarship, which rescued her from potential dropout due to financial constraints.

“They have lifted a heavy burden off my shoulders. It was incredibly difficult for my parents to afford my school fees. I used to sell bananas, cucumbers, and oranges just to try and pay, but it was never enough,” she shared.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!