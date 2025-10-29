Sparc Systems Donates K2.5 Million to Support Malawi Police Women’s Conference

Sparc Systems Limited has donated K2.5 million towards the upcoming Malawi Police Service Women’s Conference on UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325), scheduled for 6th November 2025.

The official handover ceremony was attended by senior police officials, including Commissioner of Police responsible for Human Resource and Management, Maxton Kalimanja; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jacqueline Kainja; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Eunice Mwamkili; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Elizabeth Chambakata; and Sparc Systems Malawi Projects Manager, Ahamad Milanzi.

Speaking during the event, Commissioner Kalimanja hailed Sparc Systems for the timely support, saying the contribution would significantly enhance the success of the forthcoming conference.

“This money will greatly contribute to the success of this conference. Such investment in the Malawi Police Service will have a lasting impact,” said Kalimanja.

On his part, Milanzi said Sparc Systems’ decision to support the conference was inspired by its focus on empowering women and strengthening their role in peacebuilding and national security.

“We are particularly inspired by the focus of this conference — UN Security Council Resolution 1325. Recognising and enhancing the role of women in peace, security, and conflict resolution is not just a women’s issue; it is essential for the security and prosperity of our entire nation,” he said.

The donation is part of Sparc Systems’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which prioritises initiatives that empower communities, promote inclusivity, and support national development.

