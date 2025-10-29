Wanderers Go Top of TNM Super League, Dislodge Bullets

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have stormed to the summit of the TNM Super League after defeating Songwe Border United 2–0 in a thrilling encounter played on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Nomads left it late to seal the victory, with Clement Nyondo breaking the deadlock in the 86th minute before Sama Thiery doubled the lead deep into stoppage time (90+7 minutes). The result sees Wanderers dislodge their fierce rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets from the top of the table.

Wanderers now lead with 51 points from 21 games, two points clear of Bullets, who have 49 points from the same number of matches.

Speaking after the game, Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira said he was forced to make tactical changes up front to unlock Songwe’s stubborn defence.

“We created so many chances in the first half but couldn’t score. We had to change our striking force, and fortunately, the substitutions paid off in the dying minutes,” said Mpinganjira.

He, however, cautioned his players against complacency as the title race enters its decisive phase.

“We need to keep working hard and winning more games if we are to achieve our goal of winning the league,” he added.

Songwe Border United coach Edwin Kaonga praised his players for their resilience despite the defeat, saying the team still has hope of surviving relegation.

“We held them well but fatigue caught up with my boys towards the end. It’s not over yet — we still have games to play, and anything can happen,” said Kaonga.

The defeat leaves Songwe Border United anchored at the bottom of the table with 5 points from 22 games, as their survival battle becomes increasingly difficult.

Elsewhere, in Lilongwe, Kamuzu Barracks edged Mzuzu City Hammers 1–0 thanks to a 74th-minute strike from Zeliat Nkhoma. The soldiers now sit 9th with 29 points from 22 games, while the Hammers remain in the relegation zone, 15th with 18 points.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :