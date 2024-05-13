Sparrows Academy to award pupil, Asher, for being the youngest to qualify for 2024 National Spelling Bee Finale

Sparrows Christian Academy in Lilongwe says it will award a laptop to 7-years-old Asher Dumisani Tembo who has become the youngest speller to qualify for the 2024 National Spelling Bee Finale.

In an interview with Nyasatimes, president of Sparrows Academy Jacob Mtambalika said Asher, who is in Standard 4 at the school, had done the institution great pride by making such a history.

“At Sparrows Academy, believe in awarding excellence. What Asher has done is a symbol of what we stand for. Because of that, we will award him a laptop to underline our philosophy of cherishing excellence,” he said.

As the youngest speller, Asher got all his 4 words correct to seal his place in the final. Usher spelled: “Ineffable” “Waspish” “Microcosm” and “Heredity”.

The Grand Finale of 2024 National Spelling Bee will take place on 29th June, 2024 at the Umodzi Park, BICC.

Eight Urban Junior Spellers have qualified for the National Finals of the Spelling Bee. They are from Access International, Bedir International, Sapitwa International, Sparrows, Tendo Private and Victoria Gardens Primary Schools.

Five Rural children from Chambwe and Sankhula in Kasungu, Katsumwa under Lilongwe Rural, Salima and Dowa have qualified for the 2024 National Spelling Bee Grand Finale.

The schools that came from Kasungu and Lilongwe Rural are participating courtesy of Good Neighbors International.

