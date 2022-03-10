Speaker Gotani Hara defies High Court order on sitting plan in parliament

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara on Thursday defied a court order member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi Southwest, Shadreck Namalomba, demanding parliament from reverting to the previous sitting plan among Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers in the august House.

On Wednesday, Namalomba obtained a court order restraining Hara and the National Assembly from implementing the decision embattled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa made without consulting his sponsoring party.

Among others, the High Court order demanded that the sitting plan should revert to the previous one until when the court decides otherwise.

However, when the MPs convened their deliberations on Thursday, Hara ordered that sitting plan in the National Assembly be maintained, stating that her office has not yet served with a court injunction Namalomba obtained.

Namalomba is also challenging the shadow cabinet Namkhumwa appointed without the party’s approval.

The injunction also restrains a decision by Namkhumwa to change the sitting plan in the House.

“The sitting plan be maintained because my office has not yet been served with the court order,” she said.

Hara also ordered Namalomba to relocate to his seat number 100 from seat number 25.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!