South Africa-based boxer uncertain of Super 8 Bonanza

South Africa-based boxer Dennis Mwale has cast doubt on his availability to fight in the Note Ipite Super 8 Boxing Bonanza, Platinum Fitness Gym has organised.

His fears come in the wake of logistical challenges the promoters are facing to bring him home for the bonanza involving top pugilists such as Salim Chazama, Byson Futso Fighter Gwayani, Hannock Phiri, Chrispin Moliati, Alexander Likande, Israel Kammwamba and Limbani Chikapa.

According to the draw, he is expected to fight Chazama, Phiri will date Moliyati, Likande will exchange blows with Chikapa, Kammwamba will clash against Gwayani, Mwale appealed to authorities and sponsors to assist the bonanza whose ultimate prize is a Nissan Note vehicle.

“This goes to Minister of Sports in Malawi Chimwendo Richard William Banda. Please help these guys who are trying to change boxing in Malawi when doing budget for sport. Boxing can change a lot of the kid’s life in Malawi.

Was supposed to fight end of this month in Malawi, I was happy to show my talent to my homeland, but because promoter isn’t getting any support from government and private companies, I am now not sure if he is going to afford to bring me in.

“I am asking Airtel Malawi, Malawi Airlines, TNM, GOtv Malawi, Malawi Government Saulos Klaus Chilima [Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi]. Please help sport of boxing to grow in Malawi and help promoter to bring belts for boxer in Malawi. We can become world champions too. If boxing changed my life, it can change for someone’s life too. Show some love to sport and get Denis “the menace “Mwale to fight home.”

Mwale is billed to open the bonanza with Chazama on March 27 at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

