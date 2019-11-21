Speaker of Malawi in Iceland on women leaders mission

Speaker of parliament Catherane Gotani Hara is in Reykjavik, Iceland on world women leaders mission.

The National Assembly says on its website that Hara was invited to attend the Reykjavik Global Forum-Women Leaders.

“Yesterday, the Speaker took part in round table discussion bringing together women who have reached the highest echelons of leadership and influence in their countries,” says parliament.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly says the Speaker took part in a panel discussion on Generation Equality to consider the progress made since the 1995 Beijing conference and the work that still needs to be done.

