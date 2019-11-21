‘Our vaginas need new names’: Chitenje Changa 5th edition

Directed by Zilanie Gondwe, the 5th edition of Chitenje Changa monologues dubbed “Our Vaginas Need New Names” will be performed this Saturday, 23 November at Crossroads Hotel.

Co-directed by Sharmila Elias, Sarah Lindeire, Kim of Diamonds, Nicola Chidyaonga, Britt Cee & guests Chitenje Changa (my wrapper/sarong) is an indegized spin off from Eve Ensler’s Vagina Monologues.

According to Gondwe, Chitenje Changa not only celebrates womanhood but also discusses culture, identity, SRHR including pleasure, and violence among other topics.

“All of our stories are unapologetic. They are composed in either high key rage or unbridled joy, but never in confusion about who we are and why disruption and discomfort is necessary to progress. We speak

because to be silent is to be complicit in harms against girls and women.

“This edition – Chitenje Changa: Our Vaginas Need New Names comes

from finding your voice and ceasing to apologize for existence. The

culture of demure submission censures women who examine our

societies and traditions and question if things could be and how. Why does such introspection make people so uncomfortable? We need new, positive narratives but first we need to look closely at ourselves,” Gondwe explained.

She further added that each edition of the play is different because the stories of women are endless, and the silence must end.

‘The play features a circle of magnificent, fierce and compassionatewomen from diverse backgrounds. The play is a production linking art forms from the power of words, music, video art and images.

“The sisterhood created by working on the play bonds the actors in a unique way and helps to strengthen feminist voices in

Malawi. Stories are drawn from a range of focus group discussions with

women around Malawi, personal experiences, facts and influences from

Ensler’s play,” she said.

The Chitenje Changa collective aims to support the feminist movement

for gender equality by unapologetically challenging stereotypes, giving

voice to taboo topics by communicating stories that celebrate and

magnify the courage, beauty, love of resilience of women of all kinds.

Blackmore PR produced the first play – Vagina Monologues Malawi in 2015.

However, The Censorship Board rejected the request for a performance license but the cast persevered and went on to perform it several times in

Malawi and around Africa.

Blackmore then partnered with Theatre for a Change in 2018 to create Chitenje Changa an ever-evolving monologue play.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :