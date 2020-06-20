Speeding Vuwa’s driver hit to death pedestrian at Bwengu

June 20, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

One man has died  at Bwengu in Mzimba, the Turn off to Rumphi district  in a car accident involving driver to Minister of Natural  and Environment Vuwa Kaunda.

There was commotion at Bwengu in Mzimba, the Turn off to Rumphi district where a vehicle hit to death a pedestrian.

The driver, Anderson Phiri, who according to eye witness was recklessly driving at high speed apparently in an effort to catch up with  President Peter Mutharika’s convoy, hit a pedestrian suspected to have been drunk  at Bwengu.

Vuwa Kaunda was not in the car at the time of the accident. The  driver had earlier dropped Kaunda at Rumphi Boma for the scheduled Presidential rally .

The Presidential convoy passed  Kaunda’s driver at Ekwendeni trading Centre from where he turned and started cruising  to catch up with  the  motorcade .

The deceased whas been taken to Rumphi hospital mortuary

It is the second death as another person died last night in Mzuzu, when a vehicle hit him to death immediately after the President addressed his supporters at Katoto roundabout.

Mutharika addressed his final campaign rally at Rumphi Boma, ahead of the June 23 polls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Kandulu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

DPP will always find a way to kill people from Northern region of course always accidentally.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares