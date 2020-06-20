Speeding Vuwa’s driver hit to death pedestrian at Bwengu

One man has died at Bwengu in Mzimba, the Turn off to Rumphi district in a car accident involving driver to Minister of Natural and Environment Vuwa Kaunda.

The driver, Anderson Phiri, who according to eye witness was recklessly driving at high speed apparently in an effort to catch up with President Peter Mutharika’s convoy, hit a pedestrian suspected to have been drunk at Bwengu.

Vuwa Kaunda was not in the car at the time of the accident. The driver had earlier dropped Kaunda at Rumphi Boma for the scheduled Presidential rally .

The Presidential convoy passed Kaunda’s driver at Ekwendeni trading Centre from where he turned and started cruising to catch up with the motorcade .

The deceased whas been taken to Rumphi hospital mortuary

It is the second death as another person died last night in Mzuzu, when a vehicle hit him to death immediately after the President addressed his supporters at Katoto roundabout.

Mutharika addressed his final campaign rally at Rumphi Boma, ahead of the June 23 polls.

