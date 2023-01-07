Sports Council launches Mzuzu City Half Marathon

The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) on Friday launched the first ever Mzuzu City Half Marathon at Grand Palace Hotel.

Moyale Barracks and Mzuzu City Council have partnered the Malawi National Council of Sports in the organisation of the event which will take place on 5th March, 2023.

The 21 Kilometre marathon has been organised to create a platform for athletes to have many opportunities to compete, develop and improve for a better performance. The half marathon will also act as a preparatory stage for the Blantyre 42.195 Kilometre race.

Speaking to sports journalists during the launch, Chairperson for the Sports Development Committee at the Malawi National Council of Sports, Helen Mpinganjira Tasosa, said it was important for the corporate world to come in and support the initiative.

“We cannot have everything. We have started this but we welcome every Malawian of good will to come in and help. We definitely need assistance in any form.

“This is not a decision that has just been made now. We started thinking about Mzuzu Marathon some five years ago but I should point out that the Covid-19 pandemic disturbed us,” explained Tasosa.

Acting Executive Secretary at MNSC, Shephord Boma, said athletics should be encouraged and supported in the country.

“Through athletics we can get more medals at the international level as compared to other sporting disciplines. Both individual and group performance in athletics determines the medal.

“As sports council, we are promoting good health and well being and at the same time we are building careers for our youth through athletics,” remarked Boma.

Chairperson of the Organising Committee for the marathon, Peter Mumba, said the marathon was history in the country.

“This is a great opportunity for Mzuzu as a city. It is an opportunity to unearth talent as well. We are doing all we can to finalise our preparations for this big event. We shall be knocking on different doors in the cooperate world to ask them to be with us,” he said.

On his part, Lieutenant Godfrey Guwa who represented the Commanding Officer for Moyale Barracks said the event was very important in a number of ways.

“In the MDF, sport is a routine activity for our soldiers in order to keep them fit. We feel the Mzuzu City Marathon will help to strengthen the relationship that exists between the military and the civilian world,” remarked Lieutenant Guwa.

Winner of the marathon in both male and female categories will go away with 1million Kwacha. The runner up and the athlete on third position will get K700, 000.00 and K500, 00.00, respectively in both categories.

An athlete who will break the record of 1 hour 4 minutes and 20 seconds will be given an extra K500, 000.00.

Registration fee for every athlete is K20, 000.00.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!