Three Chibuku winners receive grand prizes of K2m in ‘Kuiphula ndi Shake Shake’ promotion

Chibuku Products Ltd says it has been impressed and satisfied with the response from the just ended 3 months ‘Kuiphula ndi Shake Shake’ promotion as the company honoured K2 million each to 3 grand prize winners.

The promotion, in which Chibuku Products invested K40 million, was launched on October 1 and ended on December 31, saw customers winning various prizes such as bags of fertilizers, bicycles, T-shirts and cash prizes — with the grand reward being the K2 million from each regional winners.

At the closing day of the promotion, the three lucky winners were on call to receive their prizes — Jabulani Ndau from the North; Allan Tembo from the Centre and Barter Chunga from the South.

The company’s Marketing Manager, Henry Mbweza said despite the current economic challenges, the promotion managed to receive massive response from their customers across the country.

He added that the overall performance of the promotion has been impressive and that as a company they are encouraged with the customers participation, saying it wasn’t to their expectations considering the length that the promotion covered.

Mbweza further said the company has achieved their target on the part of business growth and also fulfilled the objective of giving back to the community it thrives from while creating excitement in celebrating Chibuku Products’ 55th anniversary.

“We have been running promotions previously and the response was good but the ‘Kuiphula ndi Shake Shake’ was the best,” Mbweza said. “We are saying this, because we introduced the promotion in a period where the country was experiencing fuel shortage and prize hike of various materials which we use in brewing Chibuku and other products, double digital inflation, issues of smuggling of beer — just to mention a few.”

He added that with such response, customers should expect other various promotions in 2023 with bigger and impact.

