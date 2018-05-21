Sports Ministry endorses 2018 ‘Be More’ race

Ministry of Youth, Labor, Sports and Man Power Development has for second year endorsed the Standard Bank’s ‘Be More Race’ scheduled for June 9, 2018 in Lilongwe.

In an emailed response to the questionnaire the Ministry Public Relations Officer Christina Mkutumula said government through the line ministry underscores the importance of race in talent identification and development, Economic empowerment, Increase in sports programs and Mass participation

“Be More race is in line with the National sports policy which advocates for diversification and promotion of sports programs in order to facilitate mass participation in sports and to promote health and unity of Malawian citizens,” said Nkutumula.

Mkutumula said the Be More race organization has been up to standard in both administration and prizes and assured the ministry’s Policy guidance, monitoring and technical support.

“The organization is good. The prizes are reasonable and they encourage participation and hard work. The winners are economically empowered at the end,” she said

She said the key message that the ministry would drive throughout the Be More Race is of encouraging the general public to participate in race and become healthier.

“Our message is to encourage the general public to always participate in sporting activities such as Be More Race to be healthy to improve productivities and reduce medical bills.Let us all patronise standard Bank products to ensure that the Bank makes more profit to sustain the Be More Race,” she said

Standard Bank Head of Marketing & Communications Thoko Unyolo said the Bank is encouraged with the support from government and other partners in Be More race which aims to promote health and wellness.

The second edition of Be More race will be held on 9 June 2018 and will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 before returning to the City Centre at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC). The total distance is 21.2 kilometres.

In terms of prize money, Standard Bank has staked a total of K2.9 million split into K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

