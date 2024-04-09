SRWB employees threaten to drag CEO to court after expiry of contract.

Southern Region Water Board SRWB chief executive officer Duncan Chambamba is set to be a good dancer in court soon after expiry of his contract this year, Nyasatimes can reveal.

Sources at the water providing facility, confided in this publication that Chambamba may be darling of the courts for different alleged crimes including fraud

“When he was heading the HR department, he introduced employees to something like bitcoin trading. People invested money, some are still servicing loans gotten to participate in the internet fast money making opportunity. They were duped.

“No money came from the investment, it died a natural death. It has been difficult to ask Chambamba to give back the money because, he is at the top. We just wait for the day he leaves.”Said the source.

He said a Malawi Defense officer who was among the duped in online money making scheme stormed SRWB offices, arm twisted the Chief executive officer who paid back the invested money deposited by the soldier.

He claimed that millions of kwacha were involved in the scam.

“It might happen that the CEO was also scammed, nonetheless, but we know him, he will mention the swindlers at an appropriate time.” Said the source.

Chambamba according to the source is trying his best to be in good books with the Chakwera led to the point that last Saturday SRWB coffed millions of kwacha to Malawi Congress Party MCP Chancellor College wing in ‘tree-planting.’

Some people that were mistreated during the reign of Chambamba as HR and are now in senior positions, have vowed to bring down the SRWB Czar.

Chambamba was given a three year contract in 2021, Chief Executive Officer of SRWB.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!