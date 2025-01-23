SRWB Sweeps Top Awards, Pledges to Enhance Employee Welfare

The Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a conducive working environment, following a string of prestigious awards recognizing its exceptional leadership, employee dedication, and outstanding workplace practices.

The utility service provider was recently honored as the Employer of the Year 2024 by the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAMA).

SRWB also secured top spot in the Social Protection Category and second place in the Industrial Relations and Employee Engagement category.

The outgoing SRWB Board recently presented awards to several employees, including CEO Chambamba, who received the Recognition of Exceptional and Impactful Leadership award.

Andrew Kacheyo was honored with the Long Service and Exceptional Dedication to Duty award. Engineer Maxin Saulosi was recognized for Extraordinary Integrity.

Kirei Msusa and Hastings Mb’awa were jointly named Upcoming Young Professionals.

Annie Phweya was also recognized as Dedicated Employee of the Year for SRWB.

According to Chambamba, SRWB’s success can be attributed to its commitment to employee welfare.

“We will continue upholding an open-door policy, encouraging transparency and open communication among employees,” he said.

This approach has contributed significantly to SRWB’s impressive revenue growth, with the board registering over K17 billion in revenue last year.

As SRWB continues to expand its services, including the upcoming commissioning of a water and bottling plant in Zomba, its dedication to employee welfare serves as a shining example for other organizations to follow.