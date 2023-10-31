Stakeholders propose fresh interventions towards GBV eradication

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza, has called upon community members and stakeholders to devise fresh interventions for eliminating cultural practices that fuel violence against women and children in the country.

Sendeza made the call on Friday during the National Dissemination conference on Gender Based Violence (GBV), Fighting Inequalities (FI) and Climate Smart Economic Empowerment (CSEE) held in Dowa district.

“I have observed that there are many cultural practices and discriminatory laws that expose women and girls to Gender Based Violence (GBV) hence the need for stakeholders to intervene and end such practices to protect them from GBV,” she said.

She also encouraged parents and guardians to take full responsibility of their children in order to protect them from forced marriages that occur due to lack of parental care, adding that some young girls opt to get married early to meet their needs, which are not met by their parents.

Concurring with the minister, Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) project coordinator for Karonga district, Dumisani Nungu, said stakeholders need to advocate for awareness on GBV and its consequences for people to be equipped with the right information for such cases.

Nungu said: “For example, our organization is advocating and making awareness on GBV and making sure that perpetrators of GBV are facing the law to deter other would be offenders.”

He then underscored the need for the said stakeholders and chiefs to abolish cultural practices such as bonus wife that make them prone to GBV in their communities.

Reacting to the development, NCA/DCA country director Stefan Jasen said NCA/DCA alongside its partners and other civil society organizations are working on creating a society that is equal, respectful and inclusive for all genders and ages so they live health and dignified lives.

“Our goal is to see an increasing number of women occupying authoritative positions at the national, local and community level. If youths and women are protected from GVB, they will participate fully in decision making processes within local government structures”, said Jasen.

He also echoed gender minister’s sentiments that discriminatory laws and social norms that still hinder women and girls from participating fully in the social, economic and political spaces be abolished.

Jasen is optimistic this will ensure that everyone can be included and empowered, that’s if concerted effort is applied.

The event was also attended by various traditional leaders including Traditional Authority (T/A) Msakambewa who advised fellow chiefs to take a leading role in fighting against GBV.

He also advised his subjects to desist from concealing GBV cases in their areas, if such cases are to be eradicated.

The event which was held under the theme “Equal access to justice and economic empowerment for increased social inclusion and resilience” was spiced up with dances, songs and poems.

NCA/DCA Malawi is implementing programs in 15 districts across the country which are funded by different organizations including the Norwegian government (Norad /MFA /RNE), DCA’s funding (DANIDA), THE German government through KFW, UNICEF, the government of Flanders and FORUT.

NCA/DCA Malawi has been working in Malawi since 2005 to eliminate poverty and empower individuals to combat injustice and its main focus is on long-term development including GBV, CSEE and fighting inequalities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!