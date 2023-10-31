Rotary reaffirms commitment to end polio

Rotary International Polio Plus Coordinator for Malawi, Irshaad Mahomed said as rotary they are geared to continue adopting various measures against polio which include polio awareness campaigns, in order to end polio across the world including in Malawi.

Speaking on the sidelines of end polio walk, run and bike which was organized by Lilongwe based rotary clubs recently in Lilongwe, Mahomed said ending polio is one of the main goals which as rotary they intend to achieve.

“Polio eradication is one of rotary’s biggest drivers; so far rotary has managed to immunize about 2.5 million children across the world.

“We have managed to bring polio down to 99.9 percent and we are here to fight the battle until we no longer have polio in the world,” Mahomed said.

He added that the end polio walk, run and bike which they conducted was organized to raise awareness about polio and also source funds that would help in the work of providing immunizations for polio amongst children across the world.

He also said that as rotary they are committed to conducting more activities that would help to eradicated polio across the globe.

“We are hoping that we will be having more campaigns for polio and we would love to encourage communities to come out and support our course by donating towards the course.

“Let us eradicate polio for good, let polio be second pandemic to be eradicated after the eradication of small pox,” he said.

Mahomed further thanked World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF among other organizations for partnering with Rotary International in the fight against polio.

Locally he appreciated Centenary Bank and Red Cross for providing support towards the recent end polio walk, run and bike initiative which attracted members of various Lilongwe based rotary clubs such; Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe, Rotary Club of Lingadzi and Rotary Club of Lilongwe City Centre just to mention some.

One of the country’s renowned health activists, George Jobe applauded Rotarians for their commitment to combat polio.

“Stakeholders like Rotarians coming forward to support fight against polio it is very important, we believe that would assist to save more lives from polio,” Jobe said.

Rotary International started the work of fighting against polio in 1979 and among others it helps in the provision of immunizations for polio to children globally through ‘Polio Plus Campaign’ which was established in 1985 by Rotary International and its partners.

