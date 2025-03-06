Standard Bank Boost Wealth Women Summit with MK10m

Standard Bank has boosted this year’s 5th edition of Wealth Woman Summit with MK10 million, believing that growth starts with opportunities.

The bank has announced this in a statement highlighting that the summit is a platform created for women to network, learn and thrive.

During the symbolic handover ceremony for the sponsorship, Standard Bank Head of Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe, said that the sponsorship reinforces their commitment to championing women inclusion and empowering girl child for the future.

“We are thrilled to invest in the Wealth Woman Summit, an event that reflects our core belief in the potential of women and girls in the overall socio-economic development of Malawi. This women’s month is an opportunity for us to participate in a global movement that looks to advance women inclusion, create opportunities for girls and foster an environment where success is shared,” Ng’ombe said.

Executive Manager of Wealth Malawi, Harry Chima alluded that Standard Bank has been a partner supporting in advocating for their initiatives and supporting women empowerment.

Chima also said that this year’s event will feature a segment that highlights the different challenges that young girls face in accessing education and sparks meaningful conversation and collaboration.

This follows as the month of March is largely celebrated as Women’s Month marking 8th March as the International Women’s Day.

The Bank is supporting this narrative and championing the concept of ‘Women Helping Women’ which has also been dubbed as their theme for the month.

The Wealth Woman Summit will bring together influential women across sectors, among others to engage in enriching conversations, foster meaningful connections, and drive actionable change.

According to Standard Bank, their MK10 million sponsorship will support the summit’s efforts to amplify women’s voices and accelerate the momentum for gender equality and economic empowerment as through Woman Summit they continue demonstrating their dedication to advancing women’s economic empowerment and contributing to the growth of Malawi’s economy.

[END]

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!