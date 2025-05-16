Standard Bank Malawi donates MK20m to National Construction Day events’ preparations, Pres. Chakwera to grace the occasion

Standard Bank Malawi Plc has donated MK20 million towards preparations for this year’s National Construction Day celebrations slated to take place from 19th to 20th May at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

State President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is expected to preside over the celebrations, which is expected to bring together key stakeholders in Malawi’s construction industry, alongside government leaders and development partners, to honour the sector’s achievements and chart a path forward.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday, SBM Head of Brand and Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe, said the donation demonstrates the bank’s commitment to driving national development by sponsoring MK20 million towards the upcoming National Construction Day celebrations.

Ng’ombe stressed that the bank’s support for ‘this milestone event underscores its strategic role in financing transformative infrastructure projects and enabling businesses that contribute to Malawi’s growth’.

“The Bank has also played a central role in several high-impact projects, notably the recently completed upgrade of Kenyatta Drive and Mzimba Street into six-lane highways, two critical arteries in the capital city’s transport network,” she said, adding that the donation is in alignment with the bank’s values.

“Our MK20 million commitment to National Construction Day is not just about infrastructure, it is about investing in the builders of Malawi’s future. This sponsorship strategically reinforces our leadership in financing infrastructure that unlocks opportunity and empowers Malawians, today and for generations to come,” she said.

In his remarks, the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Gerald Khonje, described the bank’s gesture as very unique because it has been consistent in its commitment in developing infrastructure as it is the backbone of the economy.

“This is not the first time that Standard Bank has supported us. Last year they supported our conference with growth conversations that spurred discussions around solutions on what we can do to achieve sustainable infrastructure development. The bank is not only interested in first level benefits but to develop the industry through the growth of small and medium enterprises in the industry,” said Khonje.

Meanwhile, Ng’ombe disclosed that beyond large-scale infrastructure, Standard Bank continues to empower SMEs in the construction sector.

Through tailored financing solutions, including working capital support and vehicle and asset financing, the bank is equipping local contractors with the tools they need to thrive.

Most of these SMEs are serving the big corporates that are running with the major construction projects in Malawi.

“As a trusted partner in development, Standard Bank believes in financing growth that is inclusive and sustainable. The bank remains firmly positioned at the heart of Malawi’s infrastructure transformation driving economic empowerment and a better future for all,” emphasized Ng’ombe.

