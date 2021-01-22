Standard Bank Malawi releases K112m for Covid-19 fight

January 22, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

Standard Bank plc  has become the first commercial bank in the country to respond to President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of National Disaster by releasing an immediate K112 million towards replenishing oxygen and other critical medical supply for Covid-19 at the country’s four major hospitals.

Madinga, CEO of Standard Bank: Package is for oxygen and other critical medical supplies 

In a statement, Standard Bank plc chief executive  officer Philip Madinga said Queen Elizabeth, Kamuzu, Mzuzu and Zomba Central hospitals will receive the emergency supplies while K8 million will go to a fund-raising initiative on Covid-19  led by Stanley Onjezani Kenani.

“The immediate release of the additional K112 million is our swift response to the current Covid-19 emergency.

“The funds will specifically go towards the purchase of vital supplies and the replenishing of medical supplies critically running low in the hardest hit facilities in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu,” Madinga said

Madinga said Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Mzuzu Central Hospital, Kamuzu Central Hospital and Zomba General Hospital will each receive refills of oxygen, personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and care-givers as well as patient monitors.

The bank donated K102 million to healthcare service providers during the first wave of the virus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vigege
Vigege
2 hours ago

One of malawi’s successful young man Phil Madinga. We people must be proud of him..

0
Reply
Tan
Tan
3 hours ago

Thank you standard bank. Anthu mmamidzi ali pa mavuto. Not even government seems to be doing anything for them. All aid is bt, llw, Mz and as. However the majority of Malawians are in the rural areas.

0
Reply
guest
guest
3 hours ago

mumadikila anthu abangule kaye??? bad picture tu

0
Reply
CHIKABUDULA
CHIKABUDULA
2 hours ago
Reply to  guest

Alakwanjinso pamenepa?
When shall we stop finding faults where there are none? This is very worrisome and pathetic. Isn’t it?

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Insurance premiums for minibuses down to 60%

Insurance premiums for minibuses has gone down to 60 per cent due to the change of the laws because of...

Close