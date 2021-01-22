Standard Bank Malawi releases K112m for Covid-19 fight

Standard Bank plc has become the first commercial bank in the country to respond to President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of National Disaster by releasing an immediate K112 million towards replenishing oxygen and other critical medical supply for Covid-19 at the country’s four major hospitals.

In a statement, Standard Bank plc chief executive officer Philip Madinga said Queen Elizabeth, Kamuzu, Mzuzu and Zomba Central hospitals will receive the emergency supplies while K8 million will go to a fund-raising initiative on Covid-19 led by Stanley Onjezani Kenani.

“The immediate release of the additional K112 million is our swift response to the current Covid-19 emergency.

“The funds will specifically go towards the purchase of vital supplies and the replenishing of medical supplies critically running low in the hardest hit facilities in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu,” Madinga said

Madinga said Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Mzuzu Central Hospital, Kamuzu Central Hospital and Zomba General Hospital will each receive refills of oxygen, personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and care-givers as well as patient monitors.

The bank donated K102 million to healthcare service providers during the first wave of the virus.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!