Stansfield Motors  unveil mew Renault brand  in Malawi

Stansfield Motors Limited has launched latest brand of Renault named Megane Sedan.

Renault brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Nadia Chikwawa said introduction of the car is in reaction to growing demand and a sign of the brand’s expansion on the African market.

“The car would bring a great difference to the local automobile market. Courtesy of its dynamic styling and range of features, the new Megane Seden represents a genuine up market shift, which enables the brand’s largest model to position itself as the new benchmark in the compact saloon category,” Chikwawa said.

The model completes Renault’s offering in the C-segment and strengthens the brand’s position in several global markets where compact saloons remain the preferred choice amongst motorists looking for comfortable and specious vehicles that reflect their social status.

Stansfield Consultant responsible for Sales and Customer Relations, Felix Kampaundi said the new brand is a game changer on the local market.

“The new car would change the whole scenario because we have a product that is [there] to fulfill the motoring needs of all Malawians.”

