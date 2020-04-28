State House dismiss Malawi VP Chilima address as ‘emptiness almost’

State House has hit back at the country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima over his remarks that there is public mistrust on the government on coronavirus matters, saying the televised address by the second-in-command was nothing, literally nothing worthy his stature but just emptiness almost.

In his national address Sunday night, Chilima faulted the lack of public trust in the government communication system, saying it could worsen the situation as it would lead to people lowering their guard and ignoring the basic instructions for preventing the contraction of the virus.

But presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani said the remarks by Chilima, who is also the UTM leader, are not sincere.

“He just wants to score a political mileage out of a very unfortunate situation,” said Kalilani.

Chilima also called on the inclusion of opposition leaders in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Kalilani said Chilima and other opposition leaders are telling their followers to disregard preventive messages.

Recently, a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP Ulemu Msungama allegedly organised party supporters at Kaliyeka in Lilongwe to ambush coronavirus health workers who wanted to go to the area to trace contacts of a person who had tested positive for the virus.

Two other MCP members of parliament, Esther Kathumba and Monica Chang’anamuno obtained a court order to stop the government from implementing a lockdown.

In the televised address, Chilima also observed that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed “the shameful condition of the country’s healthcare infrastructure”, saying hospitals are in dilapidated state.

But he expressed optimism that the crisis will offer Malawians an opportunity to invest in improving the healthcare system to be prepared to handle crises of this nature.

He also applauded healthcare workers for the sacrifices they are making to serve the country, describing the cadres as “the nation’s finest”.

Malawi has so far recorded 36 cases of Covid-19 with three deaths and four recoveries.

Meanwhile, High Court in Lilongwe will this Wednesday deliver a judgment in a case involving the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which obtained an order stopping government from implementing a three-week long lockdown in attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.

