Qualified Malawi citizens bypassed for high positions in multinationals: Immigration corrupt on ‘work permits’
There is an unspoken of evil labour practice that continues to consume the working spirit in most international companies operating in the country and some organisations with strong links to international interests, Nyasa Times has established.
Qualified Malawians and others with more high-grade and internationally recognised skills and papers are left-out in preference to international personnel who are provided with top-range remuneration packages.
However, despite being engaged and given work permits as experts, most of such personnel have certificates and higher national diplomas. This is in extreme contrast to Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees that many Malawians in their organisations and the local market have plus specialised chartered qualifications.
Locals with years of technical expertise in telecoms, factory productions, business operations and banking have been ignored for years by appointing and hiring the so-called experts from especially South Africa and Kenya.
Preference of such a labour market is strongly being advanced by companies Limbe Leaf, Standard Bank, TNM, Alliance One, Airtel Malawi and JTI.
A labour market analyst, Maxwell Nkhoma, said most of the companies line up various excuses to get work permits processed by the Department of Immigration.
“I know others say the type of machinery they operate requires an expert, similarly to managing lines of businesses like in banks and even procurement. However, many locals are even more qualified, this has been going on for so long now.
“As a country we should ask such companies and organisations of their approach in skills transfer. It is hard to believe how qualified Malawians are being used to even train the experts when they are on duty. It smacks lack of patriotism by responsible public offices,” said Nkhoma.
But a Blantyre-based citizen, Kondwani Namakhuwa said the whole thing odours corruption.
“There are loopholes that those companies take advantage of especially on issuance of work permits. On this day and age one cannot even dare to process and stamp a work permit for an expert who has a mere certificate.
“Seriously, how can that be defended? Surely there is corruption going on. Let the organisations seek for such expertise locally first,” Namakhuwa said.
Queried on how his department is issuing expert work permits for people who only have certificates and others with years of experience only, the Chief Immigration Officer, Masautso Medi was blunt in his refusal to comment on the issue.
“My brother, I will not comment on this issue,” he said.
Others are claiming that the Immigration Department is involved in issuance of work permits under duress because of the economic muscle of the multinationals and their hold on central government.
Malawi now has numerous graduates who are either loafing or trying to squeeze through annual internship programmes which government has been operating for two years now.
Other companies involved in sourcing labour outside the country for skills and knowledge that is readily available locally are First Capital Bank and CEAR, formerly Malawi Railways.
In the hospitality industry Malawi Sun, Game Haven, Sun N’ Sand, Serendib, and Amaryllis hotels hire chefs, housekeeping and maintenance supervisors classifying them as experts yet, most don’t even have a clue of their duties.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Kuba amalawi komanso ulesi pantchito. For instance, the same person working as a gardener kwa nzungu ndi kwa munthu wakuda mmalawi, you’ll see the difference. If you employ those guys who work in Indian shops several hours, you’ll be shocked how he’ll be lazy and even complain pretty much about everything.
Yes And Do you know why, becaise malawians are thieves , we are not straight unfortunately. Where ever we are given good responsibilities, timanyerapo kumanena kuti mbuzi imadya pamene ayimangirira.
Experience counts… degree yopanda nayo knowledge or experience is nothing, anthu amene ali ndi certificates are more experienced and hard working than degree holders, sindikunama, expatriates experience is needed kuli konse, boma should come up with localization plan and citizens must learn from experienced foreigners.
Unfortunately an international would be far less likely to commit fraud and corruption.
Start the discussion…Good observation Mike and its my hope the Next Govt will address this issue .Too much corruption.Check Avis car hire and super markets, amwenye pa till
Very sad indeed. Why mother Malawi? The writer should also emphasis that many highly qualified Malawians are in diaspora because of similar policies. They are in diaspora not because they do not want to work in Malawi but because they are overlooked and they eventually leave the country.
This is very true and serious in Malawi. It is even wrong to single out Kenya and South Africa alone. We have plenty of Europeans who are less qualified than Malawians who come as tourists, volunteers, interns today …get connections with their fellows in the name of networks, and come back sitting as managers to for a Malawian who trained them. The next thing you hear is that the same Malawian has been fired. They replace Malawians willy nilly and give them peanuts. They only need bootlickers in their organizations who penalise fellow Malawians. The Ministry of Labour and Trade… Read more »
Many Malawian CEOs have been a let down. Instead of promoting growth in these Multinational Corporations (MNC) local CEOs become busy devising ways of ripping off these companies and ill treating their fellow Malawians to show that they are the bosses. Multinational corporations don’t look at academic qualifications but positive results. To them qualifications don’t bring results but performance which is independent of qualifications. How many PhD holders have failed to run both private and public corporations?
The truth of the matter is that those in power lack ideas, someone said. The very same people called “Experts” are learning from Malawians. In one tobacco company, a white guy was an apprentice: coming in and out and after 4 years comes in to head the department later being told that he is the perspective production manager. It all falls in the hands of the Ministry of Labour, I think they also play a role.
You invest to have returns not run down your company in the name of local expertise. Look at ESCOM how locals have run it down forget about political interference which may be true or not. Your newspaper carried a story about Gynkana Club in Zomba and you said when the azungus were running the place it was marvelous but come kamutubi as Kamuzu used to say in relation to Kamuzu Academy thing are now horrible. Why? You did provide the answer kukonda kusolola aMalawi. No honesty koma tikapita kunja ndiye kulimbikila we become hard workers with integrity dedication and so… Read more »