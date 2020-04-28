US pumps in K3.4bn for coronavirus in Malawi amid concerns of fund abuse

April 28, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

The US government has provided Malawi K3.4 billion  to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

US ambassador Scott: Money will be channeled through Usaid

The money comes amid concerns of abuse of the money through allowances by Cabinet ministers and members of parliament as they get K450,000 per day and K350,000 per day respectively when out on allowance seeking trips disguised as coronavirus mission.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, the funds will be channelled through USAID.

It says the assistance complements other US government agencies’ Covid-19 response activities.

The funds will mostly be used for Malawi’s preparedness against the pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
MpakatenMartin Gwede Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

Assistance will not stop amid serious theft by DPP cadres. All developing partners is to wash their hands so that tomorrow you know who to blame.These guys are not stupid they know what is hapenning with the money meant to help deal with coronavirus.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Martin Gwede
Guest
Martin Gwede

COVID 19 just like HIV/AIDS is a blessing in disguise to many people in including our politicians. Its now time to get rich again in the name of a virus.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
shares