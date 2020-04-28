US pumps in K3.4bn for coronavirus in Malawi amid concerns of fund abuse
The US government has provided Malawi K3.4 billion to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The money comes amid concerns of abuse of the money through allowances by Cabinet ministers and members of parliament as they get K450,000 per day and K350,000 per day respectively when out on allowance seeking trips disguised as coronavirus mission.
According to a statement from the US Embassy, the funds will be channelled through USAID.
It says the assistance complements other US government agencies’ Covid-19 response activities.
The funds will mostly be used for Malawi’s preparedness against the pandemic.
Assistance will not stop amid serious theft by DPP cadres. All developing partners is to wash their hands so that tomorrow you know who to blame.These guys are not stupid they know what is hapenning with the money meant to help deal with coronavirus.
COVID 19 just like HIV/AIDS is a blessing in disguise to many people in including our politicians. Its now time to get rich again in the name of a virus.