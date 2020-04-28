UDF ex treasurer general Sichinga joins MCP

April 28, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) treasurer general Carton Sichinga has on Tuesday officially joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Sichinga being formally welcomed in MCP

Sichinga has since been welcomed by the MCP’s northern region chairperson Gracian Gracious Enwood Soko at a media briefing in Mzuzu.

“UDF has lost its direction. Many are not happy with the current leadership style and they will soon dump the party. And for me, I chose MCP because  it is the party that is loved by many,” said Sichinga.

This comes days after Sichinga resigned from the UDF, saying he wanted to concentrate on his businesses.

UDF officials have played down the defections, saying it is “natural cleansing” of the party and will not have any impact on the party.

In his remarks, Soko while thanking Sichinga for making a right decision said MCP door is open for everyone.
He said Sichinga decision to join the party shows that MCP represent the needs of  Malawians.

Sichinga, who once served as Malawi’s Ambassador to Tanzania, says he has resigned from his position and from the party to concentrate on personal business.

His resignation follows that of former deputy secretary general Davie Larry and former Deputy Publicity Secretary Judith Ngwa Laja among other prominent UDF members.

Chiombagaga
Guest
Chiombagaga

Welcome Mr. Sichinga to Ng’ona camp. This is the damping site of all useless past leaders. You will meet your fellow useless ex president, ex VP, ex church president, ex first ladies, ex church moderators, ex ex ex. MCP is in fact the ex as well and it will remain ex forever.

4 hours ago
Yakuphwa
Guest
Yakuphwa

Let him go .Akagwere konko ndi tambala wakuda. Lero kumalowa mcp,bola akanalowa Afford

4 hours ago
