UDF ex treasurer general Sichinga joins MCP
Former United Democratic Front (UDF) treasurer general Carton Sichinga has on Tuesday officially joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
Sichinga has since been welcomed by the MCP’s northern region chairperson Gracian Gracious Enwood Soko at a media briefing in Mzuzu.
This comes days after Sichinga resigned from the UDF, saying he wanted to concentrate on his businesses.
UDF officials have played down the defections, saying it is “natural cleansing” of the party and will not have any impact on the party.
Sichinga, who once served as Malawi’s Ambassador to Tanzania, says he has resigned from his position and from the party to concentrate on personal business.
His resignation follows that of former deputy secretary general Davie Larry and former Deputy Publicity Secretary Judith Ngwa Laja among other prominent UDF members.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Welcome Mr. Sichinga to Ng’ona camp. This is the damping site of all useless past leaders. You will meet your fellow useless ex president, ex VP, ex church president, ex first ladies, ex church moderators, ex ex ex. MCP is in fact the ex as well and it will remain ex forever.
Let him go .Akagwere konko ndi tambala wakuda. Lero kumalowa mcp,bola akanalowa Afford