State provides heavy security to MEC chairperson Ansah

Government has provided Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah with tight security.

Ansah was spotted in Lilongwe on Saturday with heavy police escort as she went around the capital city.

She was also seen in a bank hall with heavy security detail.

This comes against the back ground of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party launching blistering attacks on Ansah and MEC for what they describe as flawed election result.

MCP and UTM say MEC helped to manipulate tallied election results in favour of President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), an allegation both MEC and DPP have strenuously denied.

MCP and UTM have since gone to the courts seeking the annulment of the election results and call for a rerun.

