Chester on target as North Carolina salvage a draw

Former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Flames international striker

Yamikani Chester scored his second goal for his new Unite States of American Club North Carolina.

The goal earned his side a vital point since they were playing away against Hartford Athletic.

Chester scored the equalizer in the 58th minute of the second half

after his side finished the first have trailing by a goal to nil after

conceding in the very first minute of the match.

Chester picked up the loose ball and fired a rocket like shot to the

far post with the helpless Hartford goalkeeper with no chance to stop

the ball.

It only took 17 seconds for Hartford to get on the board after Harry Swartz collected a low cross from Jose Angulo and slotted the ball past Alex Tambakis.

Chester joined the US side at the beginning of the 2019 soccer season.

