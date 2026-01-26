State Steps In as Passport Delays, Corruption, Trafficking and Kabaza Crashes Spark Public Concern

The Malawi Government has unveiled sweeping interventions aimed at resolving persistent passport backlogs, stamping out corruption within immigration offices, dismantling human trafficking rings and reducing the surge in Kabaza motorcycle accidents.

Addressing journalists at the Ministry of Homeland Security in Lilongwe, Minister Peter Mukhito said the actions form part of a determined push to restore efficiency, transparency and public trust.

“The clean up has begun and we will protect citizens. Nobody is untouchable,” he said.

*Passport Bottlenecks Being Dismantled*

The Minister traced the passport delays to hurdles in executing a February 2025 deal with Madallas Security Printers of India which was intended to supply booklets and roll out modern printing systems. The contract required a 60 percent advance payment, but by the time the current administration took office, just USD 9 million of the required USD 17.9 million had been released, slowing production.Since renewed talks with the contractor, 10,000 passport booklets arrived in early January 2026, while three industrial printing units destined for Mzuzu, Mangochi and Blantyre are now en route.

Additional supplies are also being arranged to eliminate the backlog. Despite foreign exchange pressures, the Ministry says passport services have been elevated to essential status.

“Malawians have waited long enough and the situation is changing,” Mukhito said. “We will keep the nation informed.”

*Bribe Taking Officers Nabbed*

In a decisive operation, Deputy Minister Honourable Norman Chisale carried out a surprise visit to the Lilongwe Immigration Office and uncovered alleged cases of staff demanding illegal payments for passport and visa processing. Those implicated were arrested and are set to appear in court.

The minister warned that such conduct undermines national security and creates opportunities for organised crime including trafficking syndicates.

“We are tightening controls and sealing gaps,” he said. “This will not be tolerated.”

*Trafficking Syndicates Under Investigation*

Authorities are probing reports that some officials collaborated with trafficking networks that prey on vulnerable people for forced labour and sexual exploitation. Mukhito urged citizens to alert authorities to suspicious recruiters or cross border movements and stressed that anyone found culpable will face tough consequences.

*Kabaza Enforcement Drive Launched*

With Kabaza accidents and theft cases on the rise, the Government has formed a Joint Task Team bringing together police, road safety authorities, councils and rider associations. The team will coordinate enforcement operations, oversee safety compliance and roll out new measures.

Passengers were reminded to demand helmets and protective gear before travelling.

*Minister Sends Firm Message*

The Minister cautioned officers across departments under his control that corruption, misuse of office and cooperation with criminal elements will attract severe sanctions.

“I will not defend wrongdoing,” he said, promising swift disciplinary action and prosecution. He added during the interactive session with reporters that lawbreakers will continue to be arrested wherever evidence emerges.

*Citizens Urged to Support Reforms*

Mukhito appealed for patience as corrective actions take effect and encouraged the public to refuse bribes and report suspicious activity. He said the clean up agenda reflects President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika’s standing call for professionalism, integrity and zero tolerance for corruption in public institutions.

“Our people deserve efficient and transparent services,” the Minister said. “We are restoring order.”

