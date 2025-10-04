Statesman’s Farewell: Chakwera Sets Example in Peaceful Transition

As President Peter Mutharika prepares to take office today, politicians, analysts, and members of the public have hailed outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera for his graceful and dignified exit from power following the September 16 elections.

Observers say Chakwera’s conduct after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lost power has set a new standard for peaceful political transitions in Malawi’s democracy.

Chakwera and his Vice President Michael Usi publicly accepted the election outcome and pledged a smooth handover of power to Mutharika and Vice President-elect Jane Ansah—a gesture that has drawn widespread admiration.

Political analyst Wonderful Dzulani described Chakwera’s exit as a rare act of statesmanship.

“I strongly believe that by adopting a calm and statesmanlike demeanor, Chakwera has helped to make the swearing-in a historic moment for Malawi’s democracy,” Dzulani said.

He added that Chakwera’s peaceful handover was unprecedented, noting that many outgoing leaders across Africa struggle to leave office with such dignity.

While preparing to leave State House, Chakwera has urged Malawians to support the new administration and uphold the spirit of unity, peace, and development.

Members of Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have also commended Chakwera for his maturity, saying his cooperation has helped ensure a smooth transition.

Political scientist Mustapha Hussein from the University of Malawi said Chakwera’s decision to gracefully accept defeat has strengthened Malawi’s democratic image internationally.

“This is how democracy should work. His actions have set an example for current and future leaders that power must change hands peacefully,” Hussein said.

Meanwhile, Chakwera spent his final day in office thanking Malawians for their support and expressing hope that the next government will continue building on progress achieved during his term.

As he officially bows out, many agree that Chakwera’s legacy will be remembered for his peaceful spirit, humility, and respect for democratic values.

