The stench of corruption in construction of housing units  for Malawi Police: Mutharika wants open tender

As corruption continues to be eroding the government’s credibility and destroying public confidence, authorities face allegations of accepting payment for awarding the contract of construction of close to 10,000 housing units for security forces across the country.

Nyasa Times understands that the construction will yield 6000 houses for Malawi Police Service, 3500 for Malawi Army and 250 each for Malawi Prison Services and Immigration Department.

For many years now these four crucial institutions to the country’s security apparatus have faced serious housing process. Officers have been living in small and dilapidated houses not suitable for habitation let alone with big families.

But money is exchanging hands for the award of the construction contract with government insiders blowing whistle of corruption activities.

At the time of filing the story, government Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara was reported to be in India to seal the deal on the construction with some firms.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Anna Kachikho said she was not aware of the Muhara’s trip to India.

She also declined to comment on who is bidding for the construction of housing.

The development comes after Mutharika warned that he will not tolerate anyone engaging in corruption whether in government or not, pledging he will support the fight against corruption in its totality.

“I am tired of corruption in this country. If I happen to catch such corrupt individuals, I will deal with them. Every project we are carrying out in this country, some selfish individuals want to get something out of it. That must stop,” Mutharika said.

The President, according to government insiders, is demanding that there should be open tender in the project and not dark corner deals.

“President Mutharika wants the contracts for contruction of the housing units to be awarded in a transparent and competitive manner and not some pioneering corruption in this,” said a State House official.

Months into office, President Peter Mutharika visited Limbe Police Station where he sounded grave concern after visiting officer’s houses.

It was during this visit that he promised to source funding to improve housing of officers that play a crucial role in securing the nation’s land and the tranquility therein.

Similarly, Malawi Army and Prison Services sounded same concerns when President Mutharika presided over their respective functions at Cobbe Barracks and Mapanga base respectively.

The recent development will -therefore- come as good news and huge relief to these four security institutions.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under the administration of the former President late Bingu Wa Mutharika initiated a project to construct decent and more spacious houses for junior staff at Kanjedza.

But the pilot project did not continue after President Joyce Banda took over the administration in 2012 following the sudden death of the former President.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :