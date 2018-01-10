Kaunjika vendor kills his grandparents over witchcraft, Malawi Police arrest him

Malawi Police in Southern Region district of Chikwawa have arrested 34-year-old Jasibe Mbumba for allegedly killing his two grandparents over witchcraft allegations.

Mbumba allegedly hacked to death Wilfred Mbumba, 96, and Ntchayi Mpunambe,86, on Tuesday night at Nankumba Village in the area of sub-Traditional Authority Masache in the district.

Mbumba, a second and clothes vendor (Kaunjika), left his business home at N’gabu Trading Centre for his granny’s home village while armed with a panga knife.

Whilst there, he vented his anger on the old couple, accusing them of bewitching him before he hacked both of them on their heads.

Both deceased died instantly due to severe loss of blood as indicated on the postmortem results.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday morning by the police from N’gabu Police Post.

He has since been charged with murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal code.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon after all investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, police in the district is strongly condemn the barbaric killing, and further urging members of the public to desist from accusing old persons of witchcraft.

Belief in witchcraft runs deep in Malawi.

