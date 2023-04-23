Steve Wazisomo Muliya Set To Release 2023 debut single

Staunch gospel song composer, writer and singer, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya, has hinted at releasing his 2023 debut single entitled ‘Hallelujah’ ahead of his Zisomo volume 2 album launch.

Produced by Emmanuel Gonthako, Hope Ngalande and Andy Mponya, the song is decorated by the scintillating backing vocals of the self-effacing Babra Nyangulu.

Posting on his Facebook page, Muliya indicated that the song is captivatingly engaging such that even those that have never had the pleasure of liking his music would be enticed to like it.

“Ngati simunakondepo nyimbo zanga, Ulendo uno okha mudalitsika. Iyi muyinjoya,” reads his post in part.

The song which has already been treated with visuals is expected to be available for free streaming and, probably, downloading in all major platforms.

The talented singer cum radio and television presenter last released his song, “Push” in 2022 and has since been in the studio crafting “Hallelujah”

Other songs that trended from the impending album include Odala Sasowa, Chisomo nchokwanira featuring Anglican voices and Psalms 35 featuring Babra Nyangulu.

Muliya’s career in gospel music is traced back to times he was a backing vocalist of Lloyd Phiri’s happiness voices and the Charismatic praise team which is famed for its “Mukule” his single.

