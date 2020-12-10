Sulom probe an anomaly at Karonga Stadium

Mist is hovering around gate collections at a match between Chitipa United and Nyasa Big Bullets which took place last Sunday at Karonga Stadium.

Reports indicate that some spectators got into the stadium without paying anything and watched the game free.

While the game on Saturday between Karonga United and Bullets at the same venue grossed 4.1 million Kwacha, the Sunday match between Chitipa United and Bullets which the visitors won 0-2, fetched only K2.1 million. Again, there were more spectators on Sunday than on Saturday when more revenue was collected.

Police helped to calm a situation where some unknown fans snatched tickets from the sellers.

General Secretary for the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), Williams Banda, says investigations are underway and reports have started reaching the SULOM Secretariat.

“We are investigating to establish what actually happened. We outsourced the selling of the tickets. We need to look at reports from the company that was involved in the selling of tickets, the teams involved and all stakeholders including the stadium management so that we establish what actually happened.

“When we are through with our investigations, we will let the nation know if some money was lost and how best we can curb the malpractice,” Banda explained.

Meanwhile, there are fears from some teams regarding the conduct of Karonga United supporters towards visiting teams. In this view, SULOM may consider banning matches at Karonga Stadium.

General Secretary for Karonga United, Ramsey Simwaka, says it will not be good for SULOM to stop allocating matches at Karonga Stadium as the club’s executive is doing all it can to educate its supporters on the bad effects of hooliganism.

“I wouldn’t say our supporters are that unruly. I personally can see change in our supporters as opposed to last season. We are still talking to them to understand the importance of co-existence in the game of football,” said Simwaka.

