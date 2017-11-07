Sulom rejects ‘fake’ verdict on Wanderers v Mzuni abandoned game: Meeting Tuesday

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Disciplinary Committee is expected to meet this Tuesday to deliberate and make a rulling over the abondoned TNM Super League match involving Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuni FC.

The match failed to take place last Saturday at Balaka Stadium following a boycot by the visiting Mzuni FC .

They raised issues of security lapse following claimed attacks and assault of some of its officials and players by an alleged section of Wanderers supporters as they were about to enter the stadium.

An inside source confided in Nyasa Times about the meeting on Tuesday morning.

According to the source, the Disciplinary Committee is expected to review reports submitted by the Referee, Stewards, Police, Clubs themselves, Match Assessor and Match Commissioner as well as medical reports obtained by Sulom officials at Balaka District Hospital.

“We are meeting on Tuesday evening and we will come back to you to highlight what is to be discussed at the hearing,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Sulom through its General Secretary Williams Banda has disowned a verdict circulating on social media which claims that Wanderers have feen fined K450,000 for failing to control its

supporters as well as being awarded three points.

The ‘fake’ verdict further states that Mzuni has been fined K750,000 for causing an abandonment as well as bringing the game of football into disrepute.

Meanwhile, Sulom has already issued a statement apologizing to the sponsors Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) as well as the General Public following the misconduct that happened at Balaka Stadium.

Both Wanderers and Mzuni have been given assignments over the weekend.

Wanderers take on Azam Tigers at Chilomoni Stadium while Mzuni will play host to Nyasa Big Bullets at the Mzuzu Stadium.

As the league title draws close to an end, Wanderers are currently on the driving seat with 55 points while

Bullets come second with 51 points.

Silver Strikers, Mafco and Blue Eagles come third, fourth and fifth with 47, 41 and 38 points respectively.

