Sulom says preparations for AGM on track

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) general secretary Williams Banda has disclosed that preparations for the much awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) are going on smoothly.

One of the top issues on the agenda will bee filling the position of Legal Advisor.

The position fell vacant in December last year after the responsible person Muhammad Seleman was elected Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Committee Member during the country soccer governing body’s general elections.

“Soon we will be asking elite league clubs to provide names of candidates which they feel can fit the position. And just a reminder, the candidate must be a lawyer and with oassion for football,” said Banda.

The Sulom AGM is expected to take place in Lilongwe in August 2020 at a venue to be announced later.

The AGM has been delayed by the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

