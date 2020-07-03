World Vision Malawi launches home schooling programme

World Vision Malawi has launched a home schooling programme in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chulu in Kasungu to support the radio programme government introduced in the face of coronavirus.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch, World Vision country director Hazel Nyathi said the programme will help to keep children active and catch up on some lessons.

“The programme will also act like a child-protection technique, especially for girls who will be kept busy by learning through radio lessons,” she said.

On his part, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) director of basic education Gossam Mafuta said: “The initiative will help children maintain school mood since the date to reopen schools is not known.” He encouraged parents and guardians to embrace the programme. Home schooling programme is an extension to World Vision’s reading programme introduced in 2012. The programme targets 13 primary schools in T/A Chulu’s area. The organisation also plans to extend the programme to other districts in the country. The programme is funded to the tune of K70 million. Last month, the National Planning Task Force on Covid-19, Education Sector recommended that schools, colleges and universities should re-open on July 13 following consultations with various stakeholders. Meanwhile, MoEST plans to procure 15 000 solar radios to be distributed to vulnerable households nationwide to facilitate home learning.

