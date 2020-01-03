Sulom to fund Nyasa Bullets’ CAF participation

January 3, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi football kings Nyasa Big Bullets’ CAF Champions League participation will be boosted with funding from Super League of Malawi (Sulom), it has been disclosed.

Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets get CAF boost

Sulom president Tiya Somba Banda said his organisation is “working on the figures” on  the amount they will offer.

Somba Banda said  the money will come from “other sources.”

Bullets, owned by Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC), will take Malawi’s slot in 2020 edition of Confederation of Africa Football (CAF)   Champions League .

1
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

good move

2 hours ago