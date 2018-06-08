Sunbird Hotels pump in over K300m in watersports equipment on Lake Malawi

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts says it has pumped in over K300 million into the purchase of water-sports equipment, which has been availed at the group’s beach resorts along Lake Malawi at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima and Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

This was been disclosed by the group’s Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Olela during the weekend media tour organised by the group to sensitise members of the general public and tourists about the introduction of water-sports activities and other new developments at Sunbird Livingstonia.

“It is now not just about the beach and the other facilities people have been familiar with. People coming to our beach resorts are now enjoying water-sports’ activities and other new services. We have purchased state-of-the-art equipment like speed boats, jet skis, kayaks, aqua quads, party loungers and other facilities to increase tourists’ pleasure.

“Apart from the new activities, we have also commenced total refurbishment of the 35 rooms at Livingstonia and construction of nine new rooms. By the end of November this year, the number of rooms at Livingstonia is going to increase from 35 to 44,” disclosed Olela, who was in the company of Sunbird Livingstonia General Manager Nedson Chikuta and Sales Manager Paschal Ngulube.

Chikuta assured the public of maximum safety of the water-sports equipment, which he said is being operated by well-trained and experienced staff and has safety features including life jackets.

During the tour, journalists from various media houses in Lilongwe including Nyasa Times had an opportunity to inspect the facilities under construction and enjoy a ride on the speed boats and jet skis apart from experiencing the warm hospitality that Sunbird’s hotels and resorts are known for.

