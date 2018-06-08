Upcoming gospel music diva in Mchinji: Alice Nkhoma Linje

Blessed with angelic voice, Mchinji based upcoming gospel songstress Alice Nkhoma Linje has proved to be another gospel artist in Malawi destined for better things in the Gospel Music landscape as she has finally released her new album.

Listening to her album titled “Waziyendera Nyengo Zanga” one may surely say the artist is talented and that her music is worthy listening to.

Produced by Petros Ching’oma at PKC studios, the 8 track album has songs including Sindidzalola, Munali Nokha, Mwayenera yesu, ndikamanena and yesu chipolopolo have already started receiving positive feedback in churches and even in local radio stations.

Speaking in an interview Linje said as an upcoming artist she is willing to be submissive in exalting the name of God through her talent and make sure that many people have received Jesus Christ as the personal savior.

Linje said she took about one year to compile the songs and make sure that all the requirements to produce quality music were met.

“I tried my best to make sure that I have produced quality music that can be loved by many, and in terms of content, I have tried to make sure that songs should touch all angles of life, starting from real issues affecting day to day life and also spiritual life”, she said

She said Malawians should expect more soul touching songs from her and that she is optimistic to break through in the gospel music industry.

“I want to make sure that my music is extra-ordinary, and am sure that I will do the needful to praise the name of the Lord with my whole heart”, she said

According to Linje, plans are underway to officially launch the album probably this year but currently it will be sold in all major music outlets across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :