Sunbird Livingstonia Beach unveils new hotel rooms at breath-taking views of Lake Malawi

One of the country’s top seaside resorts Sunbird Livingstonia Beach (SLB) IN Salima has unveiled its newly refurbished state-of-the-art rooms, which are a product of the face-lift projects undertaken by the hotel earlier this year.

All rooms will also be fitted with modern amenities and facilities, including high speed Wifi, digital satellite television, workstations, mini bars and storage facilities for guests

Livingstonia Beach hotel breath-taking views of Lake Malawi

Newly renovated and upgraded rooms at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima

The top-of-the-range facilities – which cost about K1 billion -were unveiled during an organized tour of media personnel and tourist/travel agents, who were also updated of other new developments at the popular seashore resort.

Briefing the journalists after viewing of the newly refurbished rooms, Sunbird Livingstonia General Manager Nedson Chikuta said the renovations were aimed at improving guest experience at the hotel while at the same time keeping in track with global trends in the hospitality industry.

“These are up-to-the-minute facilities, which are in line with new global trends in the hospitality industry. Apart from incorporating modern architecture, the renovations took advantage of the breath-taking view of Lake Malawi to improve guest experience,” said Chikuta, adding the refurbishments have seen the hotel increasing its room inventory from 35 to 44, whilst adding a new room category of suites to the lakeside resort.

He said all the rooms were now fitted with modern amenities and facilities including hi speed Wi-Fi, Digital Satellite Television, workstations, mini bars and guests’ storage facilities.

The suites, which are a completely new room category, comprise a living room area, a workstation and a veranda extension overlooking the beach and the lake. The new room inventory also include standard, chalet, superior, deluxe and family rooms.

According to the General Manager, all the renovation works are expected to be completed by the first week of December, in readiness for holiday-makers and other guests, who will be visiting the beach resort during the festive season.

Accompanied by Sunbird’s Sales Manager Paschal Ngulube, the General Manager also spoke about other developments at the hotel including construction of a modern marquee and introduction of a new business model at the hotel’s Campsite. The marquee is expected to be ready for use mid-December, according to the two managers.

Shedding light on the new business model, Chikuta said the hotel would open a fully-fledged butchery at the Campsite, where meat products and a variety of fish products would be sold at reasonable prices: “As we will be opening the butchery, we are stopping people from bringing their food products and roasting/cooking them at the Campsite. The new butchery will be providing the meat and fish products including braai stands and other necessities.

“We have done this to protect the environment and the fish in the lake because when we were allowing people to bring their food stuffs and drinks, they were throwing materials including plastics everywhere- thereby endangering the fish species and the environment,” said Chikuta.

Apart from embarking on the renovations, the hotel recently introduced watersports activities, having acquired modern speed boats, jet skis and other watersport equipment.

