Sunbird Tourism Plc Sponsors African Netball Cup with 52 Million Malawi Kwacha

Sunbird Tourism Plc, a company listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange, has announced a sponsorship of 52 million Malawi Kwacha for the upcoming African Netball Championship Cup, in collaboration with the Netball Association of Malawi.

This funding will support various logistical needs for the tournament, which is set to take place from December 4 to December 20.

Temwa Kanjadza, Head of Sales, Marketing, and Distribution at Sunbird, emphasized the importance of this event, stating that it will not only showcase Malawi but also position it as a prominent tourist destination.

“We believe that sports play a critical role in promoting tourism. This tournament will shine a spotlight on Malawi, highlighting our cultural richness and hospitality,” she said

Kanjadza also highlighted Sunbird’s commitment to women’s empowerment, aligning the sponsorship with one of the company’s key pillars of corporate social responsibility—health.

“We are proud to support an event that brings women from across Africa together. This initiative reflects our belief in the transformative power of sports and its role in fostering health and well-being,” she added.

Limbani Matola, Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee for the competition, expressed enthusiasm about Malawi hosting the tournament.

Matola said the event will not only promote trade and business opportunities but also facilitate cultural exchange among the participating nations.

“With 11 countries participating, this is an exciting opportunity for local businesses to engage with a wider audience and showcase their offerings,” Matola said.

Matola extended his gratitude to Sunbird for their generous support and called for additional contributions from other stakeholders to help cover essential expenses such as transportation, accommodation, and security for the event.

He emphasized the potential of the Malawi Queens, the national netball team, which is currently ranked 7th in the world and 3rd in Africa, to make the nation proud through their performance in the championship.

Participating countries in the tournament include Zambia, Eswatini, Uganda, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Lesotho, and the host nation, Malawi.

The upcoming African Netball Championship Cup promises to be a significant event for sports, tourism, and cultural exchange in the region.

