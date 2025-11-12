Mpira Mmudzi Mwathu unveils K22 million grassroots football ‘End of the Year Tournament’

Mpira Mmudzi Mwathu (MMM), a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing grassroots football talent, has unveiled a K22 million End of the Year Youth Football Tournament, set to take place in Lilongwe from December 12–13, 2025.

The announcement was made in Blantyre during the tournament’s official launch, which MMM hosted in collaboration with its partners Dulux Limited and Ebenezer Investments.

According to the organizers, the tournament will feature several exciting categories, including Under-3, Under-5, Under-7, Under-10, Under-12, and Under-14 teams from MMM schools. It will also feature eight youth professional teams drawn from the First Capital Bank U-19 League, a Girls Under-16 competition, and a special match between a Parents’ Select Team and the Malawi Football Legends.

MMM Founder and Board Chairperson Chimango Munthali said the initiative is designed to create a platform where young players can showcase their skills, gain exposure, and connect with professional networks.

“Our aim is to open doors for children to realize their dreams of becoming football stars,” said Munthali. “We believe that through this initiative, some will earn opportunities to play abroad. The tournament will be broadcast live on Mibawa Television, giving scouts a chance to spot promising talent.”

Munthali added that MMM expects the competition to be highly competitive and instrumental in grooming the next generation of Malawi’s football stars.

Dulux Limited Commercial Director, Lexah Msowoya, said her company is proud to support a project that positively engages young people and keeps them away from harmful behaviors.

“Sports keep children active and focused. Football helps shape discipline, teamwork, and character — all of which contribute to building a responsible and productive generation,” said Msowoya.

Dulux Limited has contributed K5 million towards the tournament, and the organizers have appealed to other well-wishers and corporate partners to emulate the gesture to ensure the event’s success.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :